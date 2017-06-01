Drier, calmer weather for the end of the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A cold front will continue to push through central North Carolina Thursday morning, bringing drier and calmer conditions to the area as we end the week.

That cold front will settle to our east by Thursday afternoon and high pressure will build in behind it leading to mostly sunny skies and lower humidity that will now last through Friday. Muggy conditions will return this weekend along with chance for late-day storms both Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and mainly dry as June begins. There will be a very small chance of an isolated shower south of the Triangle in the afternoon and evening hours. The high will be 86. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Friday will be mostly sunny again with low humidity and mainly dry weather expected. There is another very small chance of a passing shower. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 62. The rain risk will only be 10 percent.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun with a risk of a shower or storm late in the day. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun with showers and storms possible. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers or storms. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 66.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 61.

