Knightdale man accused of secret peeping at Carolina Beach Boardwalk

Daniel Jay Guerrette (Source: NHCSO)

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A Wake County man is accused of secretly peeping on women in Carolina Beach during the Fourth of July last year.

According to Detective Hettinger with the Carolina Beach Police Department, Daniel Jay Guerrette, 31, of Knightdale was charged with two counts each of:

  • Secretly use a photographic device to another’s body
  • Secretly use/install a photographic device to arouse sexual desire
  • Possess a photographic image from peeping

Guerrette used his cell phone to spy on two victims inside the women’s restroom at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk on July 4, 2016, Hettinger said.

Carolina Beach police investigated the incident and eventually charged Guerrette, who was arrested by Bunn police three months later on October 13.

Hettinger said Guerrette was being held at another facility on unrelated charges before he was transferred to the New Hanover County Jail on Tuesday. Guerrette was given a $100,000 bond.

He’s scheduled to be in court on June 12.

