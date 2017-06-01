Man exposed his genitals to female jogger on Tobacco Trail, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are hoping to identify a man who is said to have exposed himself to a female jogger on the Tobacco Trail Wednesday morning.

A woman who was jogging on the trail between Fargo Street and South Street reported that a man who was walking south towards her exposed himself to her just before noon. The woman told police she ran to a nearby construction crew to get help.

The suspect was described as a man, 28 to 30 years old, approximately 5 foot 6, with an average build. He had short hair, stubble on his face, and red, bloodshot eyes, she told police. The man was wearing jeans and a black cotton T-shirt.

This latest indecent exposure incident is just one of many in recent weeks to be reported across the Triangle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Wiggins at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29318. No charges have been filed at this time.