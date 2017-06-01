Man exposed his genitals to female jogger on Tobacco Trail, Durham police say

By Published:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are hoping to identify a man who is said to have exposed himself to a female jogger on the Tobacco Trail Wednesday morning.

A woman who was jogging on the trail between Fargo Street and South Street reported that a man who was walking south towards her exposed himself to her just before noon. The woman told police she ran to a nearby construction crew to get help.

The suspect was described as a man, 28 to 30 years old, approximately 5 foot 6, with an average build. He had short hair, stubble on his face, and red, bloodshot eyes, she told police. The man was wearing jeans and a black cotton T-shirt.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

This latest indecent exposure incident is just one of many in recent weeks to be reported across the Triangle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Wiggins at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29318. No charges have been filed at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s