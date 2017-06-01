Mother of Goldsboro teen killed on porch speaks out



GOLDSBORO – A Goldsboro mother is dealing with the unthinkable, the loss of her 18 year old son.

It happened early Sunday morning on the family’s porch on Hollowell Street.

“There was nothing I could do as his mother,” Aprile Hatch said.

Hatch said there was nothing she could do but hold her gravely-injured son and tell him to breathe. Desconte Bryant had been shot several times on his own front porch.

“All of a sudden, we hear gunshots, and it was so close, and we just heard this loud, piercing scream,” Hatch said.

Hatch said she and her younger son ran into the other room, a move that may have saved their lives. The bullet holes through her door and window are still visible. The bullets ended up in the back wall. Once the gunfire stopped, Hatch said, her son looked out the window and saw his brother, Bryant on the ground.

“I was in shock, but I also knew it was nothing he did,” Hatch said.

Hatch said her son was not the intended target. Police told CBS North Carolina that they’re looking into that. They called it an active, ongoing homicide investigation.

Bryant was a rising senior at Goldsboro High School and a member of the JROTC. His mother said he planned to enlist in the Marine Corp when he graduated.

“He was a good kid, and it can just be people coming here saying, ‘I heard about your son. I heard he was a good kid. I heard he wanted to go to the Marine Corps, and I want to help. I’m just glad, I didn’t even know that many people cared about my son like that,'” Hatch said.

It’s that kind of support that is helping Hatch deal with this heartbreak. The hope now that those behind this are soon brought to justice.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for Bryant’s funeral expenses.