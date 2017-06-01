NC Dems to call for more federal Hurricane Matthew relief today in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County is among the worst-hit areas in central North Carolina following Hurricane Matthew.

Today, North Carolina leaders are gathering in Rocky Mount as they call on the federal government to help with Matthew relief.

State Farm Insurance said that they have received Hurricane Matthew claims from 12,500 North Carolinians.

Democrats are saying that people need help and the federal government won’t give the state any.

Just a few weeks ago we learned that the federal government was giving North Carolina only $6.1 million out of the $929 million that the state requested for recovery funding.

Today, a group of Democrats will urge the Trump administration to reconsider and to step up the funding during an event.

If North Carolina does receive the money it’s asking for, it would go to housing repairs, housing elevation, agriculture, and public facilities just to name a few.

Leaders say that Eastern North Carolina needs help and they can’t get the help they need without the federal government.

Several people who were directly affected will also be at this afternoon’s event that begins at 3 p.m. at Battle Park, located at Falls Road N.C. 43-48 exit.

Gov. Roy Cooper sent a letter to Trump and his administration regarding the fact that the state is set to receive less than 99 percent of the relief money requested.

Today is a symbolic day to ask for more Hurricane Matthew relief as it’s the first official day of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

Three forecasts that CBS North Carolina used are predicting similar hurricane seasons – North Carolina State University predicts 11-15 named storms and four to six hurricanes, Colorado State University predicts 11 named storms and four hurricanes, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) is predicting 11-17 named storms and five to nine hurricanes.