NC man charged with murder of 4-month-old daughter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been charged with an open count of murder in the death of his four-month-old daughter.

Johnavan Spell, 22, was arrested shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Shortly before 8 a.m. May 25, Greenville police and fire/rescue responded to the 100 block of Chippendale Drive to a report of an unresponsive 4-month-old girl.

The child was transported to Vidant Medical Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Although there were initially no obvious signs of injury on the child’s body, an autopsy performed the next day revealed significant head trauma that wasn’t visible prior to the exam.

Further investigation and interviews led to Spell’s arrest, police said.