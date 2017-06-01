NC man pleads guilty to molesting young girl over the course of 8 years

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) – A man in Pender County was sentenced to 30-62 years in prison for molesting a girl over the course of eight years.

Brandon Stewart Hall, 40 of Hampstead, pleaded guilty to first degree statutory sex offense and five counts of second degree sex exploitation of a minor, according to the district attorney’s office.

A search warrant of Hall’s home computer showed a cache of child pornography videos.

Authorities say Hall fled to Arkansas, where he was apprehended. He had copies of some of the same videos found on his computer at the time of his arrest.

Once Hall is released from prison, he will be placed on post-release supervision for 60 months and must register as a sex offender for 30 years.

