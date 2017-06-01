School staff, officials break ground on 2-year project to rebuild Apex High

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — School staff and local dignitaries broke ground on a two-year project to rebuild Apex High School this morning.

The groundbreaking was held at the current location of the school at 1501 Laura Duncan Road. The 41-year-old building will be knocked down and replaced by the new school in the same location.

The reasoning for demolishing the school was outlined by the school’s principal, Diann Kearney.

“As any building or structure will experience, some changes have occurred. Those changes have impacted our ability to deliver the quality of education we feel our students deserve,” she said.

Apex High School students and staff will be moved to the future Green Level High School building, which is located at 7612 Roberts Road in Cary for the next two years.