US Army Reserve colonel faces child abuse charge in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A U.S. Army Reserve colonel faces charges of child abuse in North Carolina.

The Fayetteville Observer reports 51-year-old Terry Dione Lindon was charged with misdemeanor child abuse in March after Fayetteville police say he punched his 12-year-old son several times in the face in a restaurant parking lot. He is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County District Court next week.

A spokesman for U.S. Army Special Operations Command says Lindon was a civil affairs colonel assigned to the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg before signing out of the unit in April. Officials say he is in the process of retiring from the Army.

He was deployed to Afghanistan in 2008, and has received multiple decorations.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

