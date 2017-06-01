Warrant: Registered NC sex offender worked at Freedom Balloon Fest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man who is a registered sex offender has been arrested and charged after volunteering at the WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest, court documents show.

Glenn Alan Wright, 54, of the 1200 block of S. Bloodworth Street has been charged with one felony count of sex offender/child premises.

Court records show that he was caught working as a volunteer at the balloon festival that was held this past weekend in Fuquay-Varina. Records show that Wright “was working at the Freedom Balloon Fest as a volunteer which encompasses a kiddie zone.”

Wright is a registered sex offender out of Palm Beach, Florida, according to registry records in both North Carolina and Florida. He was convicted of committing a lewd or lascivious act on or near a child under 16 in 1995. According to Florida records, the child was 8 years old.

He was released from prison in January 2013.

Wright was arrested Wednesday in Raleigh and is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for today.