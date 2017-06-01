Water main break could snarl morning Raleigh school traffic

By Published: Updated:
(CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A water main break in North Raleigh could impact school traffic Friday morning.

The break happened beneath the 2300 block of Wakefield Pines Drive, which is just south of Wake Forest, at about 7:30 p.m.

Wakefield High School and Wakefield Middle School are both located near the scene of the break.

Crews will be working at the scene until at least 3 a.m., officials said. Police are expected to be on the scene directing traffic as the work continues.

More details will be added as they become available.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s