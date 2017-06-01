Water main break could snarl morning Raleigh school traffic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A water main break in North Raleigh could impact school traffic Friday morning.

The break happened beneath the 2300 block of Wakefield Pines Drive, which is just south of Wake Forest, at about 7:30 p.m.

Wakefield High School and Wakefield Middle School are both located near the scene of the break.

Crews will be working at the scene until at least 3 a.m., officials said. Police are expected to be on the scene directing traffic as the work continues.

More details will be added as they become available.