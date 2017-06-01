Wrightsville Beach to sell old lifeguard stands

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Wrightsville Beach recently replaced all 13 of its lifeguard stands and are looking to sell the old ones.

The sale starts on June 1, according to town officials.

The lifeguard stands are in a variety of conditions and will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

The purchaser will be responsible for loading and hauling the stands.

If you’re interested, please contact Chief Rogers at the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department at 910-256-7920 or by email at grogers@towb.org.

There are 12 lifeguard stand bases for $300 each and 9 lifeguard stand tops for $300 each.