2 Cumberland County women robbed in their own driveways, authorities say



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say two Fayetteville women have been robbed in their own driveways in the last month.

The first incident happened in the 400 block of Harlow Drive the night of May 17.

When a 54-year-old woman arrived home and got out of her car, a man with a gun demanded money. She complied, and he ran away and got into a black Dodge Charger, police said.

She lost credit cards, a necklace,a ring, a phone and more, according to a police report.

Police say the victim’s credit cards were used at an ATM and Walmart in Fayetteville, where they authorities were able to pull surveillance pictures.

Fayetteville police released pictures of the suspect.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said they believe they have a similar case.

Monday, investigators say, people targeted a 78-year-old woman as she was at a super market.

One person followed her inside, then a group followed her home, Deputies said.

As she was unloading groceries, one man started talking to her, then grabbed her purse, which included credit cards, rings, her car keys and her driver’s license. She fell to the ground as he ran away and got into a black Dodge Charger, according to deputies.

Cumberland deputies released surveillance images of one of the suspects and the car.