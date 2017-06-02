2 inmates die at NC county jail in May

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — An inmate who died at a North Carolina jail last week was the second to die there during the month of May.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports 40-year-old Stephen Antwan Patterson was found unresponsive in a Forsyth County Jail cell on May 26. Chief Deputy Brad Stanley says an autopsy didn’t reveal any evidence of trauma or foul play.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into Patterson’s death.

Patterson’s uncle says he had high blood pressure and had requested to be treated and administered his medicine. Court records show Patterson was being held until he paid $728 in back child support.

The SBI is also investigating the May 2 death of 39-year-old Deshawn Lamont Coley at the jail. The sheriff’s office says he died of a medical condition.