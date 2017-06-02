2 NC brothers charged with murder in shooting

WILLARD, N.C. (WECT) – Two brothers are facing murder charges after a man was shot to death in Pender County on Thursday night.

According to a news release, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident at 9:20 p.m. near U.S. Route 117 North in the area of Church Street.

Once on the scene, deputies found Deonte Jamal Pearsall, a 23-year-old from Willard, with a gunshot wound.

Deputies used life-saving measures on Pearsall but were unsuccessful. He died at the scene.

Officials say Pearsall was not a passenger in the the motor vehicle accident.

Austin Luke Young, 20, and Brett Adam Young, 23, from Teachey, were arrested at the scene without incident. Officials say events leading up to the shooting resulted in the suspects’ vehicle ending up in a ditch.

No injuries were reported from the wreck.

They are being held at the Pender County Jail without bond on first-degree murder charges.

