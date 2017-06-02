5 Durham families to receive Habitat for Humanity homes next week

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Time is ticking for dozens of volunteers who are building several Habitat for Humanity homes in just one week.

It’s part of the organization’s blitz week that’s happening nationwide.

Day one kicked off at full speed in Durham Friday morning.

“It’s exciting; it’s also overwhelming, but it’s just a relief that it’s finally here,” said Tiffaney White, one of five families receiving and paying for the Durham Habitat for Humanity home.

Durham Habitat’s executive director Blake Strayhorn said the five families have also put in the work on their future homes, paying in sweat equity as an alternative form of a down payment.

“It makes me feel fantastic,” he said. “Habitat is all about partnership and the partnerships consist of so many different people and the most important partnership is with the families.”

Habitat for Humanity is also making it just a little bit easier for the five families to afford their upcoming mortgage payments, which average about $650 per month.

“It’s a great feeling to know that you’re purchasing a home and don’t have to pay any interest, just the principal,” White said, while smiling and clutching her daughter and son. “It gives me a lot more confidence and security that I can do more for my kids.”

Next week, the Durham homes will be completed and the five families will receive keys. A public welcoming ceremony will be held June 9.