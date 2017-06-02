At least one injured in Ocean Isle Beach boat explosion

Published:
Smoke from a boat on fire in Ocean Isle Beach on Friday. (Source: Brian Gobble)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Emergency crews are responding to a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.

EMS crews arrived on the scene shortly after 4 p.m. at the Ocean Isle Fishing Company on Causeway Drive.

Brian Gobble, an employee at nearby Sharky’s restaurant who witnessed the incident, said he didn’t hear an explosion, but did see the boat engulfed in flames. Gobble added that the fire is out now and that a man who had burns on the right side of his face was transported away in an ambulance.

Brunswick County Fire Marshal Scott Garner said two AirLink helicopters were called to the scene, but the number of people injured and the extent of those injuries are unknown.

