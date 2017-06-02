Deputies seek missing NC teen

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teen.

Deputies say 17-year-old Nicholas Mazziota was last seen Thursday morning.

He was wearing a black T-shirt, brown/khaki pants, orange tennis shoes, and a red backpack.

He is white, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.

He has short black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Mazziota’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (828) 287-6247 or (828) 286-2911.