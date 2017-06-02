Duke student found dead in woods died of hypothermia, medical examiner says

Published:
Michael Doherty (Facebook/CBS Boston)

FRANKLIN, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts’ chief medical examiner says a Duke University student whose body was found in woods near his home died of hypothermia.

Twenty-year-old Michael Doherty, of Franklin, was found dead last month in dense woods and thick underbrush near Interstate 495. The medical examiner says he died due to prolonged exposure to the cold.

RELATED: No foul play suspected in missing Duke student’s death, Mass. officials say

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said Friday an investigation found no evidence of foul play.

Doherty was last seen leaving a party in the early morning of May 14, about a quarter mile from where he was found. His disappearance sparked a nearly weeklong search of swampy areas of Franklin and neighboring Bellingham.

Doherty would have been a junior this fall at the university in Durham, North Carolina.

