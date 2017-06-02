Durham teacher did not mistreat student before being assaulted by parent, school system says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Public Schools said an investigation found no evidence of a teacher mistreating their child at Eno Valley Elementary School.

Durham Public Schools looked into accusations of a teacher abusing the child of Shequila Leonard.

“We have interviewed staff at Eno Valley, including teacher assistants who worked directly with the teacher. We also have interviewed students in the class. No one has reported seeing mistreatment of students,” DPS said in a release.

Leonard, 30, is currently in jail after she was accused of trying to light that teacher on fire during a meeting in April.

RELATED: Durham mom douses teacher with lighter fluid during meeting, police say

Vashawne Dawson, Leonard’s fiancé sent DPS a letter this week calling for an investigation into the allegations.

The teacher was suspended with pay during the investigation but has since returned to the duty.

The school board’s attorney led the investigation where they offered to meet the student who was said to be abused.

“The individual who reported the allegations to the news media agreed to bring the child to a meeting with a member of our student services staff this morning. The student did not come to the scheduled meeting and the individual who reported the allegations has not responded to our calls since then,” DPS said in a release.

Leonard’s case was heard in court Thursday to try to get her bond reduced so that she could be at home with her children, but that did not happen.

Her case will be heard again next month.