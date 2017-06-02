Fayetteville suspect fraudulently bought lawnmower worth $11,575, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for help identifying a person accused of fraudulently opening a line of credit to buy a lawn mower worth more than $11,575.

At 9 a.m. on May 12, officers were called to Cumberland Tractor located at 127 Dunn Road in reference to a report of fraud.

Two days earlier, police said, a woman had used a fraudulent driver’s license to open a line of credit at Cumberland Tractor and bought a Kubota Zero Turn Mower valued at $11,575.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact Detective P. Gaines with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-1537 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).