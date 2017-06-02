I-40/440 Fortify project engineer to discuss ‘significant milestone’ today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After months and months of work, the North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to announce new progress on Interstate 40 with the Fortify project.

State highway officials are expected to make a major announcement on Friday.

It’s anticipated that the event will center around the widening and reopening of some lanes that were part of the second phase of the Fortify project.

In recent days, those driving near South Saunders Street in Raleigh have found closures and detours for the on-ramp to I-40 east at South Saunders as contractors prepared to reopen outside lanes that have been rebuilt.

Friday’s announcement will most likely deal with this 8.5-mile stretch, which will now include the addition of shoulders to I-40.

The NCDOT event is set for 10:30 a.m. by the I-40 east exit ramp at Lake Wheeler Road where a project engineer will discuss the latest developments.