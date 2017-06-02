Man wanted for stealing wedding ring, bag from Portland train murder victim

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is wanted for allegedly stealing a backpack and wedding ring from Ricky Best, one of the victims killed in the MAX attack on May 26.

Portland police said Best’s family realized the items were missing while making funeral arrangements Thursday. Upon reviewing surveillance video of the crime scene, police determined the bag had been stolen.

The suspect was caught on video carrying Best’s black backpack off of the MAX train. He is a white man with a blonde mullet and was wearing a black Jordan brand baseball cap, black T-shirt with Marilyn Monroe and an American flag on it, black shorts and black shoes.

The suspect was also carrying another backpack but police said they don’t know who it belongs to.

There were personal items important to Best’s family in the backpack, including contact information for people Best served in the army with. His family wants that information so they can get in touch with those people.

“They’ve suffered an immense loss and this is just one more layer of tragedy to their already awful experience,” Sgt. Pete Simpson said.

Best, a 53-year-old Army veteran, was stabbed to death after standing up for two girls being verbally assaulted by a man on the MAX. He was a 23-year Army veteran and father of four.

Simpson said this news has angered detectives involved with the MAX attack investigation.

“Everybody that’s learning about this in the police bureau wants to find this person, wants this property back for these family members who suffered an incredible loss,” Simpson said.

Police are hoping the thief has some humanity and will see that he has stolen something priceless and return it.

“We really kind of want to lean on the humanity if there is any there,” Simpson said. “Turn yourself in, bring the property back so this family can have it.”

Anyone with information is asked to email Detective Mitch Hergert.