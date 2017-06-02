Millbrook Road sinkhole repair now expected to last until Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Repairs to a sewer that are closing a section of Millbrook Road in Raleigh are now expected to last through Wednesday, rather than Monday as first predicted.

A collapse in the 24-inch reinforced concrete sewer pipe caused the appearance of a sinkhole in the road, officials said.

Officials say they must replace an entire 340-foot pipe section because wastewater, which is corrosive, has degraded the pipe, which was installed in 1973.

Other nearby underground utilities and overhead power lines complicate the work, officials said.

The road is currently closed from North Hills Drive to Oldtowne Road. A detour is in place.