NC man accused of breaking into shoe store, stealing socks

Christian Edeburn (New Hanover County Detention Center via WECT)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A man already facing charges in multiple break-ins now is accused of breaking into a shoe store last month.

Christian Edeburn, 20, is accused of using a plant pot to break a window at Red Wing Shoes on Oleander Boulevard. He then entered the store and stole socks, according to Wilmington Police Department officials.

According to online records, Edeburn faces multiple charges related to this and other incidents, including:

  • possession of heroin
  • four counts breaking and/or entering
  • attempted breaking or entering
  • larceny
  • two misdemeanor counts of conspiracy
  • conspiracy to commit felony
  • two counts of probation violation
  • His bond has been set at $115,000.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, Edeburn was sentenced to community service after his conviction on larceny charges in May.

