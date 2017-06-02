NC man accused of breaking into shoe store, stealing socks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A man already facing charges in multiple break-ins now is accused of breaking into a shoe store last month.

Christian Edeburn, 20, is accused of using a plant pot to break a window at Red Wing Shoes on Oleander Boulevard. He then entered the store and stole socks, according to Wilmington Police Department officials.

According to online records, Edeburn faces multiple charges related to this and other incidents, including:

possession of heroin

four counts breaking and/or entering

attempted breaking or entering

larceny

two misdemeanor counts of conspiracy

conspiracy to commit felony

two counts of probation violation

His bond has been set at $115,000.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, Edeburn was sentenced to community service after his conviction on larceny charges in May.