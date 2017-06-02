NCDOT officials announce traffic shift in section of Fortify project zone on I-40

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 120,000 drivers travel through the Interstate 40/440 Fortify project zone every day.

If you’re one of those 120,000, North Carolina Department of Transportation officials announced some welcome news this morning.

After three and a half years, NCDOT officials are in the final stretch of expanding the three-lane stretch of I-40 to four lanes.

Officials announced today that they’ll start shifting traffic to its final pattern Monday night. They’ll be starting with the westbound lanes from Gorman Street to the split.

Officials said the shift should be complete by mid-July.

The eastbound lane changes will start in July and once that’s all done, additional paving will start.

The part that still must be completed is the final stretch from Gorman Street to the U.S. Route 1 interchange.

The Fortify project is behind schedule by a few months. It’s also about $60 million over budget.

Officials said they ran into problems with the asphalt under the highway during construction. Now they just need the weather to cooperate.

Starting Sunday, the eastbound side of the Rock Quarry Road ramp will be closeed until June 15 as work nears completion.