Person found dead inside burned down Wake County garage apartment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was found dead in a burned down garage/apartment behind a home in Wake County on Friday, according to Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison.

A fire started at approximately 3 a.m. in a building behind the house located at 7724 Brookdale Drive and a body was found inside after fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, Harrison said.

Authorities are trying to determine both the cause of the fire and the identity of the deceased.

Neighbors told CBS North Carolina that the unit that was destroyed was a garage on the first floor with an apartment-style living area on the second floor. They said they believed that at least one person was living there.

The body has been sent to the Wake County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and to determine the cause of death.