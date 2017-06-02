Police think boy found in Mexico could be American, ask public for help

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are hoping that someone in America can help identify a little boy who was found in Mexico.

The boy was found in the city of Juarez, which is across the border from El Paso, Texas, on Feb. 22. Investigators in Juarez believe that the boy may have ties to America because he speaks and understands English.

Officers from the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit are working with Mexican authorities to identify the boy and any family members he might have.

The boy, who may be named ‘Luis’ is described as 3 feet tall, weighing about 40 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a birthmark above the left eyebrow. He was found wearing blue sweatpants and black shoes. Authorities think he’s about 2 or 3 years old.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the El Paso Police Department at (915) 832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477.