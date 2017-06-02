Sex offender convicted of exposing himself to NC woman

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) — A Hickory man was found guilty of indecent exposure Thursday, according to the Catawba County Justice Center.

Court officials said 46-year-old Neil Wayne Hoyle was sentenced to 10 to 21 months in prison at the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections for a March 2016 incident.

The judge said Hoyle stopped his vehicle at a Hickory home in March 2016 when a mother and her 4-year-old son were outside. Court officials said Hoyle told the woman she needed remodeling work on her home and offered to give her his card. Court documents said Hoyle then exposed himself to the woman.

Hoyle had been previously convicted of rape in Kansas in March 1996 for which he served a prison sentence of 77 to 86 months, according to court officials. Court officials said Hoyle was then convicted in Catawba County in 2014 for failure to report his new address as a sex offender.

