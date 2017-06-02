Sunny and less humid through Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Skies were mostly sunny with lower humidity across central North Carolina on Thursday. A couple storms popped up late in the afternoon in Sampson county, but most areas were dry and that will be the case into the weekend even though the humidity will start to increase by Sunday.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front that will come through late Sunday night into Monday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Monday.

Behind the front, the middle of next week, looks pleasant and dry.

On Thursday, the Triangle had a high of 85 after a morning low of 62; and Fayetteville had a high of 90 after a morning low of 70. The normal high this time of year is 84 with a normal low of 62.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and pleasant. The overnight low will be 63. Winds will be light out of the west.

Friday will mostly sunny with nothing more than a PM stray shower or storm, mainly in areas south of the Triangle. The high will be 87. Winds will be northwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 10 percent

Friday Night will be fair and mild. The overnight low will be 64. Winds will be light and variable.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm with once again nothing more than a stray PM shower or storm. The high will be 87, winds will be northwest 3 to 5 mph. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 66.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 61.

Next Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 83 after a morning low of 60.

Follow Bill on Twitter and Facebook

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9