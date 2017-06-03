Child riding bicycle is hit by vehicle in Knightdale

By Published: Updated:
The scene where the child was hit by a vehicle. Photo by Colton West/CBS North Carolina

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — An 11-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle was hit by a vehicle in Knightdale on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. in the area of Lynnwood Road and Oak Grove Drive, according to officials.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The child was taken to WakeMed for treatment, police on the scene said.

The boy did not suffer serious injuries in the incident.

A damaged bicycle could be seen on the side of the road near the incident.

Police said the driver who hit the child stayed at the scene and provided aid to the boy until help arrived.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s