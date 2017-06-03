Child riding bicycle is hit by vehicle in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — An 11-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle was hit by a vehicle in Knightdale on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. in the area of Lynnwood Road and Oak Grove Drive, according to officials.

The child was taken to WakeMed for treatment, police on the scene said.

The boy did not suffer serious injuries in the incident.

A damaged bicycle could be seen on the side of the road near the incident.

Police said the driver who hit the child stayed at the scene and provided aid to the boy until help arrived.