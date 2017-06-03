Father of victim’s girlfriend confesses to Person County shotgun slaying, deputies say

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a third person has been arrested for the murder last month of Leonard Pettiford.

Dudley Wayne Pruitt Jr., 50, confessed Friday night to murdering Pettiford, Person County officials said Saturday afternoon.

Pruitt’s daughter, Ashley Marie Pruitt, 19, of Roxboro was arrested Thursday and has been charged with murder and non-negligent homicide. Also, Walter William Kyle Chambers, 21, of Roxboro was arrested Thursday and charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

According to the Person County Sheriff’s Office, Pruitt’s other daughter, who was not identified, was in a relationship with the victim, 51-year-old Leonard Pettiford.

Police sought Dudley after executing a search warrant searching for the murder weapon. They believed they found the murder weapon disassembled and hidden above an AC unit in Pruitt’s bedroom, Person County Chief Deputy Kevin Crabtree said.

Dudley Pruitt is being held without bond.

Pettiford was killed by shotgun blasts to the face and torso, authorities have said.

His son discovered the body about 10:20 p.m. May 6, after Pettiford failed to show up for work, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“We do think that it had been several hours. It was not fresh when we first got there. So he had been down for some time,” Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones said at the time.