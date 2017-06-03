Female body found behind vacant Lumberton home

By and Published:
File photo.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Lumberton Police located a female body behind a vacant residence on 8th Street on Saturday morning.

The Lumberton Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office Investigator all worked the crime scene, according to a press release.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The body, which is “badly decomposed,” was found at 608 East 8th Street just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Lumberton police.

“The body is being sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and an autopsy,” police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennifer White or Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department, at (910) 671-3845.

— CBS North Carolina contributed to this report

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s