Female body found behind vacant Lumberton home

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Lumberton Police located a female body behind a vacant residence on 8th Street on Saturday morning.

The Lumberton Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office Investigator all worked the crime scene, according to a press release.

The body, which is “badly decomposed,” was found at 608 East 8th Street just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Lumberton police.

“The body is being sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and an autopsy,” police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennifer White or Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department, at (910) 671-3845.

— CBS North Carolina contributed to this report