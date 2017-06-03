Groundbreaking held for Miracle League field in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN0 — A national organization is making its way to Smithfield Community Park.

The Miracle League of Johnston County held their groundbreaking ceremony Saturday for a new special needs baseball field.

The organization raised almost $1 million from local businesses, organizations, and grants from the county. The new field will be made of composite recycled rubber material.

Timothy Allen, 18, who has spina bifida is one of the baseball stars that can’t wait for the completion of the new field.

“It’s probably going to be the best days of my life. I am so ready,” Allen said.

The Miracle League has 300 fields throughout the United States. Sixty children have signed up so far for league play when the field is completed.

“It gives him a chance to be a part of a team. It gives them a chance to make friends and to get some exercise. Every kid deserves a chance to play baseball,” said Smithfield native Jane Allen.

The field is expected to be completed in October of this year.

“It’s a chance for our community to kind of come together and rally around a cause that everybody agrees in. Now it seems that so many people are divided on so many issues, this is a chance for people to come together,” said Monty McLamb said, director of the Miracle League of Johnston County

The opening ceremony will be next April of 2018.