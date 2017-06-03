Inmate found dead in NC jail cell

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found hanging in his jail cell at the Carteret County Detention Center Friday evening.

According to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, officers found inmate 28-year-old Justin Allen Everett, of Wildwood Road, hanging in his jail cell.

Beaufort Fire and EMS were alerted immediately after officials found Everett.

Once on the scene, they took over lifesaving efforts, but Everett was pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Carolina SBI was called in to conduct an independent investigation.

District Attorney Scott Thomas along with Everett’s next of kin were notified of the incident.