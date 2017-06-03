Man charged in sex assault of teen girl, Fayetteville police say

By Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville authorities say that a man has been charged with a sex assault involving a 14-year-old girl.

CLICK TO ENLARGE AND VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

The incident was reported on Friday at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, according to a  Saturday news release from Fayetteville police.

“The investigation revealed that a 14-year-old female was sexually assaulted by a known subject in her home,” police said.

Antwan Lee Bryant, 30, is charged with sexual offense by an adult and taking indecent liberties with a child, police said.

Bryant is being held on a $200,000 secured bond in the Cumberland County Detention Center.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s