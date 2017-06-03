Man charged in sex assault of teen girl, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville authorities say that a man has been charged with a sex assault involving a 14-year-old girl.

The incident was reported on Friday at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, according to a Saturday news release from Fayetteville police.

“The investigation revealed that a 14-year-old female was sexually assaulted by a known subject in her home,” police said.

Antwan Lee Bryant, 30, is charged with sexual offense by an adult and taking indecent liberties with a child, police said.

Bryant is being held on a $200,000 secured bond in the Cumberland County Detention Center.