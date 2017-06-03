Man charged in sex assault of teen girl, Fayetteville police say

By Published: Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville authorities say that a man has been charged with a sex assault involving a 14-year-old girl.

UPDATE: Man previously charged in Fayetteville teen’s sex assault facing new charges

CLICK TO ENLARGE AND VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

The incident was reported on Friday at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, according to a  Saturday news release from Fayetteville police.

“The investigation revealed that a 14-year-old female was sexually assaulted by a known subject in her home,” police said.

Antwan Lee Bryant, 30, is charged with sexual offense by an adult and taking indecent liberties with a child, police said.

Bryant is being held on a $200,000 secured bond in the Cumberland County Detention Center.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Related Posts

1 thought on “Man charged in sex assault of teen girl, Fayetteville police say

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s