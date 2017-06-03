More humid Sunday, cold front Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Skies were mostly sunny across central North Carolina on Saturday. Sunday will see more humidity along with a late day isolated shower or storm in spots.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front that will come through the state on Monday. Scattered showers and storms will be likely on Monday; however severe weather is not expected at this time.

Behind the front, clouds will linger on Tuesday along with a chance of a shower, mainly in areas south of the Triangle.

An upper level low to our north will bring down cooler air on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. There will be varying amounts of clouds but for now any shower chance looks minimal.

Heading into next weekend, skies should be mostly sunny on Friday and Saturday with highs rebounding into the lower to middle 80s.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 88 after a morning low of 57; and Fayetteville had a high of 92 after a morning low of 61. The normal high this time of year is 84 with a normal low of 62.

Tonight will be clear. The overnight low will be 64. Winds will be light and variable.

Sunday will mostly sunny to partly sunny, warm and humid. An afternoon isolated shower or storm will be possible. The high will be 88. Winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday Night will be mostly cloudy with a couple showers or an evening storm possible. The overnight low will be 69. Winds will be south-southwest 5 to 8 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. The high will be 83; winds will be southwest 10 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Tuesday will have cloudy to partially sunny skies with a chance of a shower, mainly in areas south of the Triangle. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny and cooler. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 59.

Thursday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a high of 77 after a morning low of 57.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 62.

Next Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonable. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 63.

Follow Bill on Twitter and Facebook

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9