NC teen missing for more than 3 weeks is found safe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina teen who was missing for more than three weeks has been found and is safe, reports say.

Kaleigh Guthrie, 16, vanished on May 15 after she was last seen at Page High School in Greensboro on May 15, according to a Silver Alert.

A search for Guthrie took place at the high school where she disappeared on Memorial Day, but yielded no results.

The Center for Search and Investigations for Missing Children, which helped conduct the search, reported Friday that Guthrie was found and is safe.

No other information was available.

