Officials release cause of massive Henderson plant fire

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have released the cause of a massive warehouse fire in Henderson last week.

The huge fire broke out Monday at ETC of Henderson, a company that makes janitorial supplies.

On Saturday, officials said in a news release that the fire was accidental and started in the “roll goods” section of the warehouse.

“The fire resulted from the ignition of a large roll of buffing pad material by sparks from an electric connection on the east wall while an employee was utilizing a forklift to move the buffing pad roll to other areas of the plant for processing,” officials said.

“The fire quickly spread to adjacent rolls of the buffing pad material and quickly overwhelmed the employee’s efforts at suppression as well as the building’s sprinkler system,” according to officials.

The Henderson Fire Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and ATF conducted the investigation.