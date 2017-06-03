Police seek help finding missing Wilson woman

Alexis Danielle Artis, 27, in a photo from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) —  Authorities are looking for an endangered missing woman from Wilson, according to an alert issued Saturday night.

Alexis Danielle Artis, 27, was last seen at 2825 Springflower Road, but officials did not indicate when she was last seen, the Silver Alert said.

Artis is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to the alert.

Artis is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has brown eyes and black medium length hair, officials said.

Artis also has the tattoo of a name on her lower left leg, the alert said.

Anyone with information about Artis should call J. Anderson at the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323.

