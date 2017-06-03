Several injured during incident on London Bridge, reports say

By and Published: Updated:
Image via CBS News

LONDON (CBS News) — London’s transportation authority has closed three London Underground stations near London Bridge after authorities responded to incidents on the bridge and at Borough Market, CBS News and the Associated Press reported Saturday afternoon.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

There are reports of several injured and video showed crowds running from a scene at London Bridge CBS News said.

Meanwhile, London police say they are responding to an incident at Borough Market, a popular tourist area with restaurants and bars a short distance. Armed officers are responding to the Borough Market area.

A witness told the BBC that a white van veered off the pavement on London Bridge and struck as many as six people.

The London transport authority has closed London Bridge and evacuated the London Bridge station, according to CBS News.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that London police say they are dealing with an incident on London Bridge.

The incidents come less than two weeks after 22 people were killed and dozens injured during a terrorist attack at a concert in Manchester on May 22.

People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a “major incident” at London Bridge in London, Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s