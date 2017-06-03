Several injured during incident on London Bridge, reports say

LONDON (CBS News) — London’s transportation authority has closed three London Underground stations near London Bridge after authorities responded to incidents on the bridge and at Borough Market, CBS News and the Associated Press reported Saturday afternoon.

There are reports of several injured and video showed crowds running from a scene at London Bridge CBS News said.

Meanwhile, London police say they are responding to an incident at Borough Market, a popular tourist area with restaurants and bars a short distance. Armed officers are responding to the Borough Market area.

A witness told the BBC that a white van veered off the pavement on London Bridge and struck as many as six people.

The London transport authority has closed London Bridge and evacuated the London Bridge station, according to CBS News.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that London police say they are dealing with an incident on London Bridge.

The incidents come less than two weeks after 22 people were killed and dozens injured during a terrorist attack at a concert in Manchester on May 22.