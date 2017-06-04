4 teens rob NC brewery at gunpoint

WBTV photo of police at the brewery.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Four teenagers allegedly robbed a west Charlotte brewery at gunpoint Sunday morning, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the armed robbery occurred around 1:25 a.m. at Blue Blaze Brewing on South Turner Avenue.

Police said the four teens robbed the brewery with one gun.

The teens allegedly fled on foot and headed toward State Street, according to officers.

It is unclear whether police know the identities of the teens.

Blue Blaze Brewing tweeted that they held a one-year anniversary celebration at the brewery Saturday.

No arrests have been made.

Google maps image of Blue Blaze Brewery

