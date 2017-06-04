Young child shot in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A young child was shot — possibly while inside a vehicle — in Durham on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. near the 3200 block of Guess Road at West Carver Street, police said in a news release.

“Officers responded to a shooting call and upon arrival, they discovered the child who was possibly shot while inside a vehicle,” said police, who initially reported the incident happened at the Tokyo Express restaurant.

In photos from the scene, yellow police tape appeared to completely surround the parking lot of the Tokyo Express.

The child’s condition was not immediately available.

A follow-up investigation is underway, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

 

