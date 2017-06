GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCN) – Police say a 20 year old Goldsboro man is in serious condition following a shooting Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 900 block of East Elm Street around 10:00 p.m. in reference to a reported shooting.

The victim had been personally transported to the hospital before officers arrived.

Police have not released information regarding suspects and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 .