ISIS claims responsibility for London attack that killed 7

LONDON (AP) — The SITE Intelligence Group says Islamic State’s news agency is claiming fighters for the extremist group carried out the van and knife attack in London that left seven people dead.

SITE said in a statement Sunday that the Islamic State’s Aamaq news service cited “a security source” in the Arabic-language posting claiming the attack.

Islamic State has often made such claims not just when it has sent attackers, but when extremists carrying out deadly plots were inspired by the group’s ideology.

It’s the third attack this year that Islamic State has claimed in Britain, after the bombing in Manchester and a similar attack in the heart of London in March.

The three attackers in Saturday’s attack have not been identified.

Meanwhile, London’s assistant police commissioner says eight police officers fired “an unprecedented number” of bullets at the three men suspected of carrying out the attack on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.

Assistant Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said during a news conference on Sunday that the officers fired 50 rounds at the men, striking and wounding a member of the public in the process.

Rowley says the injured civilian’s injuries are not believed to be critical and there will be an independent investigation.

The attackers were shot dead. Rowley says they had “already killed members of the public and had to be stopped immediately.”