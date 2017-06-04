ISIS claims responsibility for London attack that killed 7

By Published:
This photo taken by photographer Gabriele Sciotto shows a man, foreground, one of the suspects, wearing what appear to be canisters strapped to his chest lying on the ground after being shot by police outside Borough Market in London Saturday, June 3, 2017. Terrorists struck at the heart of London on Saturday night in a series of vehicle and knife attacks before police shot them dead, authorities said. (Gabriele Sciotto via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The SITE Intelligence Group says Islamic State’s news agency is claiming fighters for the extremist group carried out the van and knife attack in London that left seven people dead.

SITE said in a statement Sunday that the Islamic State’s Aamaq news service cited “a security source” in the Arabic-language posting claiming the attack.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Islamic State has often made such claims not just when it has sent attackers, but when extremists carrying out deadly plots were inspired by the group’s ideology.

It’s the third attack this year that Islamic State has claimed in Britain, after the bombing in Manchester and a similar attack in the heart of London in March.

The three attackers in Saturday’s attack have not been identified.

Meanwhile, London’s assistant police commissioner says eight police officers fired “an unprecedented number” of bullets at the three men suspected of carrying out the attack on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.

Assistant Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said during a news conference on Sunday that the officers fired 50 rounds at the men, striking and wounding a member of the public in the process.

Rowley says the injured civilian’s injuries are not believed to be critical and there will be an independent investigation.

The attackers were shot dead. Rowley says they had “already killed members of the public and had to be stopped immediately.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s