NC coastal county limits time dogs can be tied up

Officials in a coastal North Carolina county have limited the amount of time that dogs can be tethered without a break.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported dogs in Dare County can be tethered now for no more than three hours a day.

A first offense could bring a $100 fine. A second offense could draw a $500 fine and confiscation of the dog.

Erica Geppi is the director of the Humane Society of the United States in North Carolina. She said in an email that more than 20 North Carolina counties have passed stricter tether laws.

The ordinance approved earlier this month exempts owners who tether dogs temporarily for such activities as hunting or law-enforcement training. It requires that tethered dogs have access to food, water and shelter.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.