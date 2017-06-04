NC driver injured after massive tree crushes Corvette during strong storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS Newspath) — A Corvette driver was seriously hurt when strong storms caused a massive tree to fall and crush the sports car Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on West Sugar Creek Road and Conner Ridge Lane in northeast Charlotte, WBTV reported.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the TV station.

The large tree split right down the middle and also took down power lines, cutting power to homes in that part of Charlotte, WBTV reported.

A witness saw crews rescue the man from the Corvette.

“It’s amazing that I actually saw them pull the driver out and he actually had movement, because the tree is on the driver’s seat — and it’s amazing,” Kim Beall told WBTV.

The man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center but his current condition is not known.