NC farmer sentenced to house arrest for dumping cow poop in river

By Published:
WAVY-TV file photo

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A cattle farmer in western North Carolina has been sentenced for dumping cow poop in a river.

Local media report that 65-year-old Michael Crowell was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Asheville on Thursday to six months of house arrest and fined $10,000. Crowell also will be on probation for three years.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Crowell had pleaded guilty in November to violating the federal Clean Water Act. In that plea, Crowell admitted he installed bypasses on his farm which discharged animal waste into a tributary of the French Broad River.

Court documents say the dumping occurred in November and December of 2015.

Crowell Farms did not have a permit to discharge liquid waste into the waters.

Crowell Farms has more than 150 cows and manages more than 200 acres of agriculture fields.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s