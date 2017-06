RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Authorities are investigating after a person walking on the interstate was hit by vehicle and killed.

The accident happened around 7:00 a.m.

I-440 eastbound is closed between Glenwood Avenue and Six Forks Road, according to police. This portion of the interstate is expected to reopen around 9:00 a.m.

Police have not yet released any further information.